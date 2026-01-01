Menu
✨ For Sale at M&L Autos – 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle ✨

Luxury, performance, and versatility come together in this 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with 135,000 kms—a premium Sports Activity Vehicle designed for comfort, confidence, and driving enjoyment.

✅ 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder – smooth, responsive & fuel-efficient
✅ xDrive All-Wheel Drive – confident handling in all road and weather conditions
✅ 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Sport & Manual Modes
✅ Premium Interior with Leather Upholstery & Heated Front Seats
✅ Panoramic Sunroof
✅ Navigation System & Backup Camera
✅ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth & Touchscreen Display
✅ Power Tailgate & Push-Button Start
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control
✅ Alloy Wheels & Signature BMW Styling

The 2018 X3 delivers sporty performance with SUV practicality and refined luxury, making it an excellent choice for families or professionals seeking comfort and capability.

💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!

📍 M&L Autos

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50-point inspection). Certification package can be purchased for only $899. If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified Sold.

2018 BMW X3

135,000 KM

$19,299

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle

13483378

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,299

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXTR9C59JLD88460

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # BX1860
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

