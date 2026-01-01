$19,299+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X3
xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$19,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # BX1860
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
✨ For Sale at M&L Autos – 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle ✨
Luxury, performance, and versatility come together in this 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i with 135,000 kms—a premium Sports Activity Vehicle designed for comfort, confidence, and driving enjoyment.
✅ 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder – smooth, responsive & fuel-efficient
✅ xDrive All-Wheel Drive – confident handling in all road and weather conditions
✅ 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Sport & Manual Modes
✅ Premium Interior with Leather Upholstery & Heated Front Seats
✅ Panoramic Sunroof
✅ Navigation System & Backup Camera
✅ Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth & Touchscreen Display
✅ Power Tailgate & Push-Button Start
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control
✅ Alloy Wheels & Signature BMW Styling
The 2018 X3 delivers sporty performance with SUV practicality and refined luxury, making it an excellent choice for families or professionals seeking comfort and capability.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50-point inspection). Certification package can be purchased for only $899. If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified Sold.
