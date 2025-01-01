Menu
2018 BMW X4

106,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X4

xDrive28i

2018 BMW X4

xDrive28i

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,000KM
VIN 5UXXW3C50J0T81810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # T81810
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

