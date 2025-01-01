Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=85 data-end=140><strong data-start=85 data-end=138>✨ For Sale at M&L Autos – 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i ✨</strong></p><p data-start=142 data-end=321>Luxury, performance, and versatility all in one – this <strong data-start=197 data-end=222>2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i</strong> with <strong data-start=228 data-end=243>170,900 kms</strong> delivers the perfect combination of power, comfort, and German engineering.</p><p data-start=323 data-end=804>✅ 3.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline-6 – smooth, powerful & efficient<br data-start=385 data-end=388 />✅ xDrive All-Wheel Drive – confidence in all road and weather conditions<br data-start=460 data-end=463 />✅ 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Sport & Manual Modes<br data-start=521 data-end=524 />✅ Premium Leather Interior with Heated Seats<br data-start=568 data-end=571 />✅ Panoramic Sunroof & Power Tailgate<br data-start=607 data-end=610 />✅ Navigation System, Backup Camera & Parking Sensors<br data-start=662 data-end=665 />✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control & Push-Button Start<br data-start=712 data-end=715 />✅ Bluetooth, USB, and Premium Audio System<br data-start=757 data-end=760 />✅ 19” Alloy Wheels & Signature BMW Styling</p><p data-start=806 data-end=969>The BMW X5 offers <strong data-start=824 data-end=893>refined luxury, impressive performance, and everyday practicality</strong> – perfect for families or professionals who appreciate comfort and class.</p><p data-start=971 data-end=1048>💰 <strong data-start=974 data-end=1046>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1050 data-end=1108>📍 M&L Autos</p><p data-start=1050 data-end=1108>CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $999</p>

2018 BMW X5

170,900 KM

Details Description Features

$18,399

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i Sports Activity Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle
13121816

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

  1. 1761780634399
  2. 1761780634868
  3. 1761780635263
  4. 1761780635676
  5. 1761780636086
  6. 1761780636511
  7. 1761780636916
  8. 1761780637359
  9. 1761780637762
  10. 1761780638178
  11. 1761780638589
  12. 1761780638987
  13. 1761780639425
  14. 1761780639847
  15. 1761780640257
  16. 1761780640672
  17. 1761780641138
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,399

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXKR0C54J0X85726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,900 KM

Vehicle Description

✨ For Sale at M&L Autos – 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i ✨

Luxury, performance, and versatility all in one – this 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i with 170,900 kms delivers the perfect combination of power, comfort, and German engineering.

✅ 3.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline-6 – smooth, powerful & efficient
✅ xDrive All-Wheel Drive – confidence in all road and weather conditions
✅ 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Sport & Manual Modes
✅ Premium Leather Interior with Heated Seats
✅ Panoramic Sunroof & Power Tailgate
✅ Navigation System, Backup Camera & Parking Sensors
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control & Push-Button Start
✅ Bluetooth, USB, and Premium Audio System
✅ 19” Alloy Wheels & Signature BMW Styling

The BMW X5 offers refined luxury, impressive performance, and everyday practicality – perfect for families or professionals who appreciate comfort and class.

💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!

 

📍 M&L Autos

CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $999

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&L Autos

Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i Sports Activity Vehicle for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i Sports Activity Vehicle 170,900 KM $18,399 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4X4 CREW CAB 6'4
2020 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4X4 CREW CAB 6'4" BOX 0 SOLD
Used 2009 Toyota Matrix for sale in Mississauga, ON
2009 Toyota Matrix 160,500 KM $7,499 + tax & lic

Email M&L Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-439-XXXX

(click to show)

905-439-7689

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,399

+ taxes & licensing>

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2018 BMW X5