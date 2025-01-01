$18,399+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X5
xDrive35i Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$18,399
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,900 KM
Vehicle Description
✨ For Sale at M&L Autos – 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i ✨
Luxury, performance, and versatility all in one – this 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i with 170,900 kms delivers the perfect combination of power, comfort, and German engineering.
✅ 3.0L TwinPower Turbo Inline-6 – smooth, powerful & efficient
✅ xDrive All-Wheel Drive – confidence in all road and weather conditions
✅ 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with Sport & Manual Modes
✅ Premium Leather Interior with Heated Seats
✅ Panoramic Sunroof & Power Tailgate
✅ Navigation System, Backup Camera & Parking Sensors
✅ Dual-Zone Climate Control & Push-Button Start
✅ Bluetooth, USB, and Premium Audio System
✅ 19” Alloy Wheels & Signature BMW Styling
The BMW X5 offers refined luxury, impressive performance, and everyday practicality – perfect for families or professionals who appreciate comfort and class.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR EXTRA $999
Vehicle Features

