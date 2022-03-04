$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-241-9066
2018 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury
Location
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
98,873KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8643353
- Stock #: 394123AP
- VIN: 1GYS4CKJ5JR394123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 98,873 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AutoPark Erin Mills
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4