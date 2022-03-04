$28,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
866-241-9066
2018 Cadillac XT5
2018 Cadillac XT5
Location
The Humberview Group
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4
866-241-9066
$28,999
+ taxes & licensing
75,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8617160
- Stock #: 227254AP
- VIN: 1GYKNBRS0JZ227254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 75,424 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From The Humberview Group
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Erin Mills
3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4