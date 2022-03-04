Menu
2018 Cadillac XT5

75,424 KM

Details Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

2018 Cadillac XT5

2018 Cadillac XT5

2018 Cadillac XT5

Location

The Humberview Group

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8617160
  • Stock #: 227254AP
  • VIN: 1GYKNBRS0JZ227254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,424 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

866-241-9066

