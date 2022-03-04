2018 Cadillac XT5

$28,999 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 4 2 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8617160

8617160 Stock #: 227254AP

227254AP VIN: 1GYKNBRS0JZ227254

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 75,424 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.