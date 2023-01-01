2018 Chevrolet Camaro

$32,480 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 0 4 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10342761

10342761 Stock #: 0191587

0191587 VIN: 1g1fb1rs0j0191587

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour HYPER BLUE METALLIC

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Stock # 0191587

Mileage 54,044 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Interior Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Additional Features Aux input USB port Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.