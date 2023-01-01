Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

54,044 KM

Details Description Features

$32,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,480

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 10342761
  2. 10342761
  3. 10342761
  4. 10342761
  5. 10342761
  6. 10342761
  7. 10342761
  8. 10342761
  9. 10342761
  10. 10342761
  11. 10342761
  12. 10342761
  13. 10342761
  14. 10342761
  15. 10342761
  16. 10342761
  17. 10342761
  18. 10342761
  19. 10342761
  20. 10342761
  21. 10342761
Contact Seller

$32,480

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,044KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10342761
  • Stock #: 0191587
  • VIN: 1g1fb1rs0j0191587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour HYPER BLUE METALLIC
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 0191587
  • Mileage 54,044 KM

Vehicle Description

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

2023 Honda Civic Sed...
 50 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Jett...
 50 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Jett...
 50 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory