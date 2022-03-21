$35,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
LT BACKUP CAM | RUNNING BOARD | CREW CAB
- Listing ID: 8692760
- VIN: 1GCGTCEN6J1161217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,021 KM
Vehicle Description
No pavement? No problem. Whichever terrain is in front of you, this 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Crew LT will conquer them with ease.
Finished in a White exteriorBlack door handles, window rain guards, two front tow hooks, and rear corner steps, back rack, tow hitch receiver, side skirt steps that complement the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.6L V6 engine paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Chevrolets 4x4 system.
Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, steering wheel-mounted controls, cruise control, A/C, backup camera, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Crew LT will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
