2018 Chevrolet Colorado

127,021 KM

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
LT BACKUP CAM | RUNNING BOARD | CREW CAB

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

127,021KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8692760
  • VIN: 1GCGTCEN6J1161217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,021 KM

Vehicle Description

No pavement? No problem. Whichever terrain is in front of you, this 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Crew LT will conquer them with ease.



Finished in a White exteriorBlack door handles, window rain guards, two front tow hooks, and rear corner steps, back rack, tow hitch receiver, side skirt steps that complement the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.6L V6 engine paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission layered with Chevrolets 4x4 system.



Slide into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, steering wheel-mounted controls, cruise control, A/C, backup camera, AM/FM radio, Bluetooth and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2018 Chevrolet Colorado Crew LT will bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

