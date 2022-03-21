$23,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu
LT NAVI | BOSE | BACKUP CAM | PANO ROOF | LEATHER
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
- Listing ID: 8798060
- Stock #: APR7988
- VIN: 1G1ZD5ST6JF239043
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,128 KM
Vehicle Description
Simply excellent, exceptional in every aspect. A perfect mix of bold design and ingenious technology, this 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT has everything you ever wanted but never thought youd find.
Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black leather interior, balanced on a set of 18 alloy wheels. Pop open the hood and you will reveal a 1.5L four (4) cylinder engine that is paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power front seats,steering wheel-mounted controls, Onstar, backup camera, power windows, power side mirrors, push-button start, sunroof, navigation, backup camera BOSE sound system and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2018 Chevrolet Malibu LTwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].
Vehicle Features
