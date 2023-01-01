Menu
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

99,250 KM

Details

$21,490

+ tax & licensing
$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

99,250KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9689860
  Stock #: 288897
  VIN: 1g1zd5st9jf288897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,250 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 CHEVROLET MALIBU LT

Comes with heated seats, leather seats, bluetooth, backup camera, am/fm stereo, moonroof and many more features.

HST and licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 4.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

