Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=background-color: #ffffff;>Quality Value & Durability For Years To Come,  Clean Black Long Box( 6.66 Foot ) crew Cab Powered By 5.3 Litre V8 -6 Speed Transmission & 4WD, Custom Package Including Trailing Package, Running Boards, Bed Liner & Box Cover, Four Michelins Surrounding Spotless Wheels. </p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>One Owner Truck, No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ).</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

155,202 KM

Details Description Features

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab Custom 4WD 6,66 Foot Box

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab Custom 4WD 6,66 Foot Box

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1709677013
  2. 1709677068
  3. 1709677070
  4. 1709677071
  5. 1709677072
  6. 1709677065
  7. 1709677066
  8. 1709677067
  9. 1709677122
  10. 1709677125
  11. 1709677120
  12. 1709677127
  13. 1709677119
  14. 1709677121
  15. 1709677123
  16. 1709677127
  17. 1709677173
  18. 1709677165
  19. 1709677177
  20. 1709677170
  21. 1709677169
  22. 1709677168
  23. 1709677172
  24. 1709677178
  25. 1709677166
  26. 1709677175
  27. 1709677180
  28. 1709677176
  29. 1709677250
  30. 1709677239
  31. 1709677253
  32. 1709677251
  33. 1709677247
  34. 1709677253
  35. 1709677243
  36. 1709677244
  37. 1709677252
  38. 1709677248
  39. 1709677238
  40. 1709677241
  41. 1709677246
  42. 1709677249
  43. 1709677242
  44. 1709677287
  45. 1709677290
  46. 1709677292
  47. 1709677289
  48. 1709677293
  49. 1709677292
  50. 1709677286
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
155,202KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKPEC0JG293869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14036E
  • Mileage 155,202 KM

Vehicle Description

Quality Value & Durability For Years To Come,  Clean Black Long Box( 6.66 Foot ) crew Cab Powered By 5.3 Litre V8 -6 Speed Transmission & 4WD, Custom Package Including Trailing Package, Running Boards, Bed Liner & Box Cover, Four Michelins Surrounding Spotless Wheels. 

One Owner Truck, No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ).

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew XTR for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Super Crew XTR 101,793 KM $36,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Tundra CREWMAX SR5 TRD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Toyota Tundra CREWMAX SR5 TRD 203,620 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2012 Toyota Tacoma SR5 V6 4WD 182,046 KM $21,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500