$28,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab Custom 4WD 6,66 Foot Box
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14036E
- Mileage 155,202 KM
Quality Value & Durability For Years To Come, Clean Black Long Box( 6.66 Foot ) crew Cab Powered By 5.3 Litre V8 -6 Speed Transmission & 4WD, Custom Package Including Trailing Package, Running Boards, Bed Liner & Box Cover, Four Michelins Surrounding Spotless Wheels.
One Owner Truck, No Accidents Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ).
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
