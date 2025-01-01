$26,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
CREW CAB 2LT Z71 TRIPLE BLACK
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
CREW CAB 2LT Z71 TRIPLE BLACK
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14292-E
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
TRIPLE BLACK CREW CAB 2LT Z71 OFF ROAD SHORT BOX, MIDDLE CONSOLE, FRONT INDIVIDUAL HEATED POWER SEATS, FACTORY NAVIGATION & BACKUP ASSIST, WI-FII IN A TOUCH SCREEN, LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL, GM FACTORY TRAILING PACKAGE, LED LIGHTING, SPRAY-IN BED LINER, RUNNING BOARDS, ETC.
NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ) SHOWING ALSO A SINGLE PERSONAL ONTARIO OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW, 5.3 LITRE V8 - 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION, 4WD, GREAT SHAPE & CONDITION.
Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&J Canada Inc
Email M&J Canada Inc
M&J Canada Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525