2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

<p><img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/accident-free@1x.svg alt=Accident Free /></p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>TRIPLE BLACK CREW CAB 2LT Z71 OFF ROAD SHORT BOX, MIDDLE CONSOLE, FRONT INDIVIDUAL HEATED POWER SEATS, FACTORY NAVIGATION & BACKUP ASSIST, WI-FII IN A TOUCH SCREEN, LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL, GM FACTORY TRAILING PACKAGE, LED LIGHTING, SPRAY-IN BED LINER, RUNNING BOARDS, ETC.</p><p style=background-color: #ffffff;>NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ) SHOWING ALSO A SINGLE PERSONAL ONTARIO OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW, 5.3 LITRE V8 - 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION, 4WD, GREAT SHAPE & CONDITION. </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: small; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;>Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></p>

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 3GCUKREC7JG638178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14292-E
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

TRIPLE BLACK CREW CAB 2LT Z71 OFF ROAD SHORT BOX, MIDDLE CONSOLE, FRONT INDIVIDUAL HEATED POWER SEATS, FACTORY NAVIGATION & BACKUP ASSIST, WI-FII IN A TOUCH SCREEN, LEATHER HEATED STEERING WHEEL, GM FACTORY TRAILING PACKAGE, LED LIGHTING, SPRAY-IN BED LINER, RUNNING BOARDS, ETC.

NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS ACCORDING TO CARFAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ) SHOWING ALSO A SINGLE PERSONAL ONTARIO OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW, 5.3 LITRE V8 - 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION, 4WD, GREAT SHAPE & CONDITION. 

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

