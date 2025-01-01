$28,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ 6.2L TRIPLE BLACK
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 13384-T
- Mileage 188,362 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE SPEC – TRIPLE BLACK CREW CAB | CLASS-LEADING DESIGN | WELL-EQUIPPED LTZ
Key Features:
Powerful 6.2L V8 Engine
GM Trailering Package
Power Folding Tow Mirrors (Bower)
Optional Fifth Wheel Base
Premium Leather Interior
20" Chrome Wheels
Spray-In Bed Liner
Box Cover
Running Boards
LED Lighting
Factory Navigation System
Backup Camera
Wi-Fi Connectivity
Touchscreen Display
Bose Premium Audio System
Individually Powered Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Full Center Console & Overhead Console
And more...
This is a powerful truck with exceptional towing capacity. It’s in great shape and condition, and has been a local Ontario vehicle since new, as verified by the Carfax history report. The service history is nearly up to date.
Pricing:
Priced to Sell – Certified
Additional Costs:
$299 – New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate
$12.50 – OMVIC Fee
HST + $91 Licensing Fee (includes new plates)
Why Buy From Us?
We are a Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with daily new arrivals of quality pickup trucks and full-sized SUVs. For your peace of mind, we offer extended warranty coverage for up to 3 years (additional charges apply – ask our sales team for details).
📞 Please call ahead to book an appointment and ensure the truck is still available.
🌐 View our full inventory at:
MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST – YOUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCK CENTRE
Vehicle Features
