RARE SPEC – TRIPLE BLACK CREW CAB | CLASS-LEADING DESIGN | WELL-EQUIPPED LTZ

Key Features:

Powerful 6.2L V8 Engine
GM Trailering Package
Power Folding Tow Mirrors (Bower)
Optional Fifth Wheel Base
Premium Leather Interior
20 Chrome Wheels
Spray-In Bed Liner
Box Cover
Running Boards
LED Lighting
Factory Navigation System
Backup Camera
Wi-Fi Connectivity
Touchscreen Display
Bose Premium Audio System
Individually Powered Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Full Center Console & Overhead Console
And more...

This is a powerful truck with exceptional towing capacity. It's in great shape and condition, and has been a local Ontario vehicle since new, as verified by the Carfax history report. The service history is nearly up to date.

Pricing:

Priced to Sell – Certified
Additional Costs:

$299 – New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate
$12.50 – OMVIC Fee
HST + $91 Licensing Fee (includes new plates)

Why Buy From Us?
We are a Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with daily new arrivals of quality pickup trucks and full-sized SUVs. For your peace of mind, we offer extended warranty coverage for up to 3 years (additional charges apply – ask our sales team for details).

📞 Please call ahead to book an appointment and ensure the truck is still available.

🌐 View our full inventory at:
MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST – YOUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCK CENTRE

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

188,362 KM

$28,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 6.2L TRIPLE BLACK

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 6.2L TRIPLE BLACK

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,362KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEJ1JG356169

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 13384-T
  • Mileage 188,362 KM

Vehicle Description

 

RARE SPEC – TRIPLE BLACK CREW CAB | CLASS-LEADING DESIGN | WELL-EQUIPPED LTZ

Key Features:

  • Powerful 6.2L V8 Engine

  • GM Trailering Package

  • Power Folding Tow Mirrors (Bower)

  • Optional Fifth Wheel Base

  • Premium Leather Interior

  • 20" Chrome Wheels

  • Spray-In Bed Liner

  • Box Cover

  • Running Boards

  • LED Lighting

  • Factory Navigation System

  • Backup Camera

  • Wi-Fi Connectivity

  • Touchscreen Display

  • Bose Premium Audio System

  • Individually Powered Heated & Cooled Front Seats

  • Full Center Console & Overhead Console

  • And more...

This is a powerful truck with exceptional towing capacity. It’s in great shape and condition, and has been a local Ontario vehicle since new, as verified by the Carfax history report. The service history is nearly up to date.

Pricing:

  • Priced to Sell – Certified

  • Additional Costs:

    • $299 – New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate

    • $12.50 – OMVIC Fee

    • HST + $91 Licensing Fee (includes new plates)

Why Buy From Us?
We are a Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with daily new arrivals of quality pickup trucks and full-sized SUVs. For your peace of mind, we offer extended warranty coverage for up to 3 years (additional charges apply – ask our sales team for details).

📞 Please call ahead to book an appointment and ensure the truck is still available.

🌐 View our full inventory at:
MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST – YOUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCK CENTRE

 

Let me know if you’d like this reformatted for a flyer, social media post, or website listing!

Safety

Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Interior

Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525

$28,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500