RARE SPEC – TRIPLE BLACK CREW CAB | CLASS-LEADING DESIGN | WELL-EQUIPPED 2LTZ Z71 Off Road Package, Local Ontario truck with proud personal ownership history. No accidents or damage reported – Verified Carfax History Report. This exceptional LTZ Crew Cab is built for power, comfort, and reliability. Featuring a 5.3L V8 engine paired with an 8-speed transmission and 4WD, it delivers outstanding performance and towing capability. Key features include GM Trailering Package, Power Folding Tow Mirrors (Bower), Power Sunroof, Premium Leather Interior, 20 Chrome Wheels, Spray-In Bed Liner & Hard Bi-Fold Box Cover, Running Boards, LED Lighting Package, Factory Navigation System, Backup Camera, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Touchscreen Display, Bose Premium Audio System, Individually Powered Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Full Center & Overhead Console, and more premium features. This truck is in excellent condition, exceptionally well cared for, and comes with nearly up-to-date service history. Pricing: Priced to Sell – Certified. Additional Costs: $299 – New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $12.50 – OMVIC Fee, HST + $91 Licensing Fee (includes new plates). Why Buy From Us? We are a Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with daily new arrivals of quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs. For peace of mind, we also offer extended warranty coverage for up to 3 years (optional – ask our sales team for details). Please call ahead to book an appointment and confirm availability.

View our full inventory at: MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA – QUALITY & TRUST – YOUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCK CENTRE

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

183,516 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab 2LTZ Z71 -Triple Black Fully Appointed

12872720

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab 2LTZ Z71 -Triple Black Fully Appointed

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,516KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC5JG368505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,516 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE SPEC – TRIPLE BLACK CREW CAB | CLASS-LEADING DESIGN | WELL-EQUIPPED 2LTZ Z71 Off Road Package, Local Ontario truck with proud personal ownership history. No accidents or damage reported – Verified Carfax History Report. This exceptional LTZ Crew Cab is built for power, comfort, and reliability. Featuring a 5.3L V8 engine paired with an 8-speed transmission and 4WD, it delivers outstanding performance and towing capability. Key features include GM Trailering Package, Power Folding Tow Mirrors (Bower), Power Sunroof, Premium Leather Interior, 20" Chrome Wheels, Spray-In Bed Liner & Hard Bi-Fold Box Cover, Running Boards, LED Lighting Package, Factory Navigation System, Backup Camera, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Touchscreen Display, Bose Premium Audio System, Individually Powered Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Full Center & Overhead Console, and more premium features. This truck is in excellent condition, exceptionally well cared for, and comes with nearly up-to-date service history. Pricing: Priced to Sell – Certified. Additional Costs: $299 – New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $12.50 – OMVIC Fee, HST + $91 Licensing Fee (includes new plates). Why Buy From Us? We are a Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with daily new arrivals of quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs. For peace of mind, we also offer extended warranty coverage for up to 3 years (optional – ask our sales team for details). Please call ahead to book an appointment and confirm availability.

View our full inventory at: MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA – QUALITY & TRUST – YOUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCK CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-829-XXXX

416-829-7525

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing>

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500