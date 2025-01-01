$27,998+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab 2LTZ Z71 -Triple Black Fully Appointed
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,516 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE SPEC – TRIPLE BLACK CREW CAB | CLASS-LEADING DESIGN | WELL-EQUIPPED 2LTZ Z71 Off Road Package, Local Ontario truck with proud personal ownership history. No accidents or damage reported – Verified Carfax History Report. This exceptional LTZ Crew Cab is built for power, comfort, and reliability. Featuring a 5.3L V8 engine paired with an 8-speed transmission and 4WD, it delivers outstanding performance and towing capability. Key features include GM Trailering Package, Power Folding Tow Mirrors (Bower), Power Sunroof, Premium Leather Interior, 20" Chrome Wheels, Spray-In Bed Liner & Hard Bi-Fold Box Cover, Running Boards, LED Lighting Package, Factory Navigation System, Backup Camera, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Touchscreen Display, Bose Premium Audio System, Individually Powered Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Full Center & Overhead Console, and more premium features. This truck is in excellent condition, exceptionally well cared for, and comes with nearly up-to-date service history. Pricing: Priced to Sell – Certified. Additional Costs: $299 – New Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $12.50 – OMVIC Fee, HST + $91 Licensing Fee (includes new plates). Why Buy From Us? We are a Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with daily new arrivals of quality pickup trucks and full-size SUVs. For peace of mind, we also offer extended warranty coverage for up to 3 years (optional – ask our sales team for details). Please call ahead to book an appointment and confirm availability.
View our full inventory at: MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA – QUALITY & TRUST – YOUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCK CENTRE
416-829-7525