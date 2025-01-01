Menu
💪 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab LT – Ready to Work – $21,950 + TAX / LICENSING

Get the job done in style and comfort with this 2018 Chevy Silverado 1500 4x4 Crew Cab LT – dependable, powerful, and built for Canadian roads!

🛻 Vehicle Highlights:

✅ 4WD – Go anywhere, anytime

✅ Crew Cab – Full 4-door, spacious interior

✅ 143.5" Wheelbase – Perfect for work or play

✅ 1LT Package – Includes upgraded features & tech

✅ 199,959 KM – Well-maintained, highway-driven

✅ Powerful V8 Engine – Tows and hauls with ease

✅ Rugged bed + towing package

📋 Warranty & Financing Available
🛡️ Extended Protection Plans Offered
💵 All Credit Welcome – Fast Approvals 📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198 📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1 - MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP 🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available 🔥 Don't miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥 Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust. Tough. Reliable. Silverado.

199,959 KM

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing
4WD CREW CAB 143.5" LT W/1LT

12888992

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
199,959KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC6JG292463

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,959 KM

Get the job done in style and comfort with this 2018 Chevy Silverado 1500 4x4 Crew Cab LT – dependable, powerful, and built for Canadian roads!

🛻 Vehicle Highlights:

  • ✅ 4WD – Go anywhere, anytime

  • ✅ Crew Cab – Full 4-door, spacious interior

  • ✅ 143.5” Wheelbase – Perfect for work or play

  • ✅ 1LT Package – Includes upgraded features & tech

  • ✅ 199,959 KM – Well-maintained, highway-driven

  • ✅ Powerful V8 Engine – Tows and hauls with ease

  • ✅ Rugged bed + towing package

📋 Warranty & Financing Available
🛡️ Extended Protection Plans Offered
💵 All Credit Welcome – Fast Approvals

📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198

📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1 - MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available

🔥 Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥
Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.

Tough. Reliable. Silverado.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Warranty Available

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500