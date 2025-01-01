$21,950+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143.5" LT W/1LT
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$21,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,959 KM
Vehicle Description
💪 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab LT – Ready to Work – $21,950 + TAX / LICENSING
Get the job done in style and comfort with this 2018 Chevy Silverado 1500 4x4 Crew Cab LT – dependable, powerful, and built for Canadian roads!
🛻 Vehicle Highlights:
✅ 4WD – Go anywhere, anytime
✅ Crew Cab – Full 4-door, spacious interior
✅ 143.5” Wheelbase – Perfect for work or play
✅ 1LT Package – Includes upgraded features & tech
✅ 199,959 KM – Well-maintained, highway-driven
✅ Powerful V8 Engine – Tows and hauls with ease
✅ Rugged bed + towing package
📋 Warranty & Financing Available
🛡️ Extended Protection Plans Offered
💵 All Credit Welcome – Fast Approvals
📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198
📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1 - MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available
🔥 Don’t miss this deal – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥
Serving the GTA with quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.
Tough. Reliable. Silverado.
Vehicle Features
