$24,998+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Crew Cab 2LT-Z 71 With Leather
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 166,532 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 2LT Z71 Off-Road – True North Edition – 4WD
Exceptionally clean and hard-to-find True North Package Silverado, finished in Summit White over Black Leather Interior. No accidents or damage reported according to Carfax history report, showing as personal ownership since new.
Powered by a strong and reliable 5.3L V8 engine with 4WD, this truck is well equipped with the Z71 Off-Road Package, making it perfect for both work and recreation.
Loaded with premium features including full leather seating, heated front seats, power driver seat, touchscreen backup camera, trailer hitch, heavy-duty running boards, bed liner, LED lighting, and unique Z71 off-road appearance package. Styled with 6-spoke high-end black 18"wheels, sporty heavy-duty wheel flares, and color-matched grille and bumpers for a bold, aggressive look.
Summit White exterior over Black interior, clean, sharp-looking truck in excellent overall condition — a great value for a Well Equipped Z71 True North Edition.
PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing (incl. new plates).
At M & J Canada Trucks Centre, we’re proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties available up to 3 years (extra charge — ask sales for details).
PLEASE CALL 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca
1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.
A Tradition of Quality & Trust for More Than 30 Years.
416-829-7525