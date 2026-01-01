Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=174 data-end=265><strong data-start=174 data-end=265>Rare 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 2LT Z71 Off-Road – True North Edition – 4WD</strong></p><p data-start=267 data-end=508>Exceptionally clean and hard-to-find <strong data-start=304 data-end=326>True North Package</strong> Silverado, finished in <strong data-start=350 data-end=394>Summit White over Black Leather Interior</strong>. <strong data-start=396 data-end=466>No accidents or damage reported according to Carfax history report</strong>, showing as personal ownership since new.</p><p data-start=510 data-end=682>Powered by a strong and reliable <strong data-start=543 data-end=570>5.3L V8 engine with 4WD</strong>, this truck is well equipped with the <strong data-start=609 data-end=633>Z71 Off-Road Package</strong>, making it perfect for both work and recreation.</p><p data-start=684 data-end=1079>Loaded with premium features including <strong data-start=723 data-end=933>full leather seating, heated front seats, power driver seat, touchscreen backup camera, trailer hitch, heavy-duty running boards,  bed liner, LED lighting, and unique Z71 off-road appearance package</strong>. Styled with <strong data-start=947 data-end=1050>6-spoke high-end black 18wheels, sporty heavy-duty wheel flares, and color-matched grille and bumpers</strong> for a bold, aggressive look.</p><p data-start=1081 data-end=1244><strong data-start=1081 data-end=1126>Summit White exterior over Black interior</strong>, clean, sharp-looking truck in excellent overall condition — a great value for a Well Equipped Z71 True North Edition.</p><p data-start=876 data-end=1021><strong data-start=876 data-end=888>PRICING:</strong> Sale price <strong data-start=900 data-end=950>plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate</strong>, <strong data-start=952 data-end=969>$22 OMVIC fee</strong>, <strong data-start=971 data-end=978>HST</strong>, and <strong data-start=984 data-end=1021>$91 licensing (incl. new plates).</strong></p><p data-start=1023 data-end=1281>At <strong data-start=1026 data-end=1056>M & J Canada Trucks Centre</strong>, we’re proud to be your <strong data-start=1081 data-end=1117>Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre</strong> with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. <strong data-start=1194 data-end=1241>Extended warranties available up to 3 years</strong> (extra charge — ask sales for details).</p><p data-start=1283 data-end=1399><strong data-start=1283 data-end=1309>PLEASE CALL 416-829-7525</strong> to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit <strong data-start=1368 data-end=1399><a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1370 data-end=1397>www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca</a></strong></p><p> <strong> </strong>1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.</p><p> <strong data-start=1410 data-end=1468>A Tradition of Quality & Trust for More Than 30 Years.</strong></p>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

166,532 KM

Details Description Features

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab 2LT-Z 71 With Leather

Watch This Vehicle
13510604

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab 2LT-Z 71 With Leather

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1769370423
  2. 1769370461
  3. 1769370460
  4. 1769370461
  5. 1769370460
  6. 1769370461
  7. 1769370457
  8. 1769370506
  9. 1769370507
  10. 1769370505
  11. 1769370503
  12. 1769370507
  13. 1769370504
  14. 1769370552
  15. 1769370553
  16. 1769370556
  17. 1769370554
  18. 1769370555
  19. 1769370556
  20. 1769370556
  21. 1769370556
  22. 1769370554
  23. 1769370554
  24. 1769370555
  25. 1769370555
  26. 1769370593
  27. 1769370592
  28. 1769370648
  29. 1769370649
  30. 1769370644
  31. 1769370645
  32. 1769370649
  33. 1769370648
  34. 1769370648
  35. 1769370643
  36. 1769370647
  37. 1769370650
  38. 1769370650
  39. 1769370642
  40. 1769370649
  41. 1769370649
  42. 1769370696
  43. 1769370693
  44. 1769370699
  45. 1769370700
  46. 1769370699
  47. 1769370694
  48. 1769370700
  49. 1769370698
  50. 1769370696
  51. 1769370697
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,532KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC8JG122962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 166,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 2LT Z71 Off-Road – True North Edition – 4WD

Exceptionally clean and hard-to-find True North Package Silverado, finished in Summit White over Black Leather Interior. No accidents or damage reported according to Carfax history report, showing as personal ownership since new.

Powered by a strong and reliable 5.3L V8 engine with 4WD, this truck is well equipped with the Z71 Off-Road Package, making it perfect for both work and recreation.

Loaded with premium features including full leather seating, heated front seats, power driver seat, touchscreen backup camera, trailer hitch, heavy-duty running boards,  bed liner, LED lighting, and unique Z71 off-road appearance package. Styled with 6-spoke high-end black 18"wheels, sporty heavy-duty wheel flares, and color-matched grille and bumpers for a bold, aggressive look.

Summit White exterior over Black interior, clean, sharp-looking truck in excellent overall condition — a great value for a Well Equipped Z71 True North Edition.

PRICING: Sale price plus $299 Ontario Safety Standards Certificate, $22 OMVIC fee, HST, and $91 licensing (incl. new plates).

At M & J Canada Trucks Centre, we’re proud to be your Certified Pre-Owned Truck Centre with new arrivals daily, specializing in quality trucks and full-size SUVs. Extended warranties available up to 3 years (extra charge — ask sales for details).

PLEASE CALL 416-829-7525 to confirm availability and book an appointment, or visit www.MJCanadaTrucksCentre.ca

  1820 Shawson Drive, Unit 6-7-8, Mississauga.

 A Tradition of Quality & Trust for More Than 30 Years.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 2LT-Z 71 for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab 2LT-Z 71 166,532 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab SLT Z 71 Full Jam for sale in Mississauga, ON
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab SLT Z 71 Full Jam 176,080 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab LTZ -Z 71 Triple Black for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab LTZ -Z 71 Triple Black 214,522 KM $22,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing>

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500