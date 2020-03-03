6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1
905-821-0002
Cruise Control, Power Locks, Air Conditioning, Locking Tailgate!
Valued customers, in response to Covid 19, Addison Chevrolet-ERIN MILLS is operating by appointment only.
This is for the safety of all members of our community.
Please contact Tony/Jesse or Justin at sales_w@addisongm.com or call directly at 905-821-0002.
We also have the ability to bring a vehicle to your home for a private and distanced viewing.
Stay safe everyone. We are in this together.
This stylish, hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice in its competitive segment for its nice interior and impressive capability. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This 4X4 pickup has 52,000 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Work Truck. This full size Silverado 1500 work truck comes with some excellent standard equipment that includes a 4.2 inch colour audio display with USB ports, power door locks, electronic cruise control and air conditioning as part of its interior features. Additionally, this work truck also gives you StabiliTrak, a locking tailgate, and a tire pressure monitoring system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Power Locks, Air Conditioning, Locking Tailgate.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Mississauga. o~o
6600 Turner Valley Road, Mississauga, ON L5N 5Z1