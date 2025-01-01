2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><img src=https://cdn.carfax.ca/vehicle-history/images/1.0.0/Badges/accident-free@1x.svg alt=Accident Free /></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>RARE UNIT TRIPLE BLACK 2500 HEAVY DUTY  LT Z 71 WITH 8 FEET BOX, V8- 6.0 LITRE ENGINE 4WD,MID NIGHT BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE, UNIQUE Z 71 OFF ROAD PACKAGE, GM TRAILERING PACKAGE, BED LINER, RUNNING BOARDS, HIGH END MULTI BLACK 5 SPOKE WHEELS SURROUNDED BY GOOD YEAR RUBBER , LED LIGHTING, TOW MIRRORS , ETC,  GREAT SHAPE & CONDITION. </span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff;>NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS ACCORDING TO CAR FAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ) ALSO SHOWING THE TRUCK AS LOCAL ONTARIO ONE OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW. </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: small; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;>Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA</strong></p><div style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Montserrat, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE</strong></strong></div>

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

219,678 KM

Details Description Features

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HEAVY DUTY LT Z 71 8F BOX

Watch This Vehicle
12431665

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HEAVY DUTY LT Z 71 8F BOX

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

  1. 1745201059
  2. 1745201059
  3. 1745201059
  4. 1745201060
  5. 1745201060
  6. 1745201060
  7. 1745201060
  8. 1745201060
  9. 1745201060
  10. 1745201060
  11. 1745201060
  12. 1745201060
  13. 1745201060
  14. 1745201060
  15. 1745201060
  16. 1745201061
  17. 1745201061
  18. 1745201061
  19. 1745201061
  20. 1745201061
  21. 1745201061
  22. 1745201061
  23. 1745201061
  24. 1745201061
  25. 1745201061
  26. 1745201061
  27. 1745201061
  28. 1745201061
  29. 1745201061
  30. 1745201061
  31. 1745201062
  32. 1745201062
  33. 1745201062
  34. 1745201062
  35. 1745201062
  36. 1745201062
  37. 1745201062
  38. 1745201062
  39. 1745201062
  40. 1745201062
  41. 1745201062
  42. 1745201062
  43. 1745201062
  44. 1745201062
  45. 1745201063
  46. 1745201063
  47. 1745201063
  48. 1745201063
  49. 1745201063
  50. 1745201063
  51. 1745201063
  52. 1745201063
  53. 1745201063
  54. 1745201063
  55. 1745201063
  56. 1745201063
  57. 1745201063
  58. 1745201063
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
219,678KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GC1KVEG5JF127763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14339-E
  • Mileage 219,678 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE UNIT TRIPLE BLACK 2500 HEAVY DUTY  LT Z 71 WITH 8 FEET BOX, V8- 6.0 LITRE ENGINE 4WD,MID NIGHT BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE, UNIQUE Z 71 OFF ROAD PACKAGE, GM TRAILERING PACKAGE, BED LINER, RUNNING BOARDS, HIGH END MULTI BLACK 5 SPOKE WHEELS SURROUNDED BY GOOD YEAR RUBBER , LED LIGHTING, TOW MIRRORS , ETC,  GREAT SHAPE & CONDITION. 

NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS ACCORDING TO CAR FAX HISTORY REPORT ( VERIFIED ) ALSO SHOWING THE TRUCK AS LOCAL ONTARIO ONE OWNERSHIP SINCE NEW.

Priced to sell certified, Price plus $ 299 For New Ontario Safety Standard Certificate Plus $12.50 Omvic Fee Plus HST plus $ 91 license fee Including New Plates, Our truck Centre has new daily arrival of quality pick-up trucks and full-sized SUVs. As peace of mind, we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges. Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arrival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming to purchase is still available for sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&J Canada Inc

Used 2017 Chevrolet Colorado Super Cab -4Door-4 Cylinders for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Chevrolet Colorado Super Cab -4Door-4 Cylinders 86,565 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 2WD Reg Cab Short Box 5.7 Hemi for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 RAM 1500 2WD Reg Cab Short Box 5.7 Hemi 127,784 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Stow and Go ( Trade-In) for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Stow and Go ( Trade-In) 152,435 KM $9,998 + tax & lic

Email M&J Canada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-829-XXXX

(click to show)

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500