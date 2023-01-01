$39,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Suburban
4WD 4dr 1500 LT 8 PASSENGERS
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9705370
- Stock #: 13889T
- VIN: 1GNSKHKC5JR135889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,126 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare Aspec Triple Black 8 Passengers Suburban, Leather, Factory Navigation & Back Up Camera & Dvd, Four New Tires & Front & Rear Brakes Just Been Installed By Our Shop, V8 - 5.3 Litre Engine & 4WD, Good Looking Truck & Bueatfull Condition ...
No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Car-fax History Report ( Verified ) Also Showing As Local Ontario Truck Since New, Copy Of The Car-Fax Report First Page Sumarry Will Be Attached With Add Pictures.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED
