2018 Chevrolet Suburban

186,126 KM

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

4WD 4dr 1500 LT 8 PASSENGERS

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

4WD 4dr 1500 LT 8 PASSENGERS

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

186,126KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Stock #: 13889T
  • VIN: 1GNSKHKC5JR135889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Aspec Triple Black 8 Passengers Suburban, Leather, Factory  Navigation & Back Up Camera & Dvd, Four New Tires & Front & Rear Brakes Just Been Installed By Our Shop, V8 - 5.3 Litre Engine & 4WD, Good Looking Truck & Bueatfull Condition ...

No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Car-fax History Report ( Verified ) Also Showing As Local Ontario Truck Since New, Copy Of The Car-Fax Report First Page Sumarry Will Be Attached With Add Pictures.

No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Car-fax History ( Verified ) Report Also Showing As Local Ontario Truck With Some Service Details, ( Copy Of History Report Sumarry Will Be Attached With Add Pictures).

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

PRE-OWNED CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

