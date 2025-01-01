Menu
2018 CHRYSLER PACIFICA HYBRID LIMITED FWD COMES WITH HARMAN KARDON SPEAKERS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 360 CAMERA, LANE KEEP ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, FRONT HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO AND MANY MORE FEATURES. <meta charset=utf-8 /> HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. <meta charset=utf-8 /> Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

124,960 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

VIN 2C4RC1N78JR339686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 339686
  • Mileage 124,960 KM

Vehicle Description

COMES WITH HARMAN KARDON SPEAKERS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 360 CAMERA, LANE KEEP ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, FRONT HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO AND MANY MORE FEATURES.


HST and licensing will be extra

* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*



Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C



We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.



Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!



Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.


Apply for pre-approval today !!



At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors

