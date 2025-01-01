$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Limited
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
Used
124,960KM
VIN 2C4RC1N78JR339686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 339686
- Mileage 124,960 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 CHRYSLER PACIFICA HYBRID LIMITED FWD
COMES WITH HARMAN KARDON SPEAKERS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 360 CAMERA, LANE KEEP ASSIST, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, FRONT HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO AND MANY MORE FEATURES.
HST and licensing will be extra
* $999 Financing fee conditions may apply*
Financing Available at as low as 6.99% O.A.C
We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students.
Previously declined by bank ? No problem !!
Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application.
Apply for pre-approval today !!
At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
