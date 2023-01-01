Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Challenger

10,325 KM

Details Features

$59,879

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$59,879

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Challenger

2018 Dodge Challenger

R/T 392

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Challenger

R/T 392

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

Contact Seller

$59,879

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
10,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10093044
  • Stock #: P2806B
  • VIN: 2C3CDZFJ3JH202080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P2806B
  • Mileage 10,325 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2019 Audi A7 55 Tech...
 36,000 KM
$56,659 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 54,127 KM
$28,879 + tax & lic
2022 Honda CR-V LX
 18,467 KM
$37,095 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory