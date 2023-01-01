$59,879+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,879
+ taxes & licensing
416-860-5663
2018 Dodge Challenger
R/T 392
Location
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
10,325KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10093044
- VIN: 2C3CDZFJ3JH202080
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 10,325 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2