RARE 2018 DODGE CHARGER GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE FOR SALE

ACCIDENT FREE AND ONE OWNER

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE

MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP 905-808-1198

 

CARFAX REPORT LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=eds20hhD32HjTFpRh9IdrcruV3Gm%2F3q+

2018 Dodge Charger

113,420 KM

Details Description Features

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Charger

GT

12513960

2018 Dodge Charger

GT

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,420KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CDXJG9JH307531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 18DC31
  • Mileage 113,420 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE 2018 DODGE CHARGER GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE FOR SALE

ACCIDENT FREE AND ONE OWNER

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE

MISSISSAUGA AUTO GROUP 905-808-1198

 

CARFAX REPORT LINK : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=eds20hhD32HjTFpRh9IdrcruV3Gm%2F3q+

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
Call Dealer

(905) 808 1198

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2018 Dodge Charger