2018 Dodge Charger
GT AWD
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
Certified
$18,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Dodge Charger GT AWD – Sporty Muscle Meets All-Season Confidence
Turn heads and conquer Canadian roads year-round with this bold 2018 Dodge Charger GT AWD, finished in an eye-catching Nardo Grey. With its aggressive styling, muscular performance, and intelligent all-wheel-drive system, this Charger delivers both power and practicality.
🔹 Mileage: 169,800 km
🔹 Engine: 3.6L Pentastar V6
🔹 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
🔹 Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
🔹 Colour: Nardo Grey exterior | Black interior
Remote start & keyless entry
Touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Performance package with launch control
Bluetooth connectivity & voice command
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Power-adjustable driver's seat
Premium alloy wheels
Backup camera & parking sensors
LED daytime running lights
Whether you're looking for year-round traction, a sporty daily driver, or a highway cruiser with attitude, this Charger GT AWD fits the bill.
💰 Priced to sell – $18,499.00 CERTIFIED + HST & LICENSING (CASH PRICE)
Vehicle Features
