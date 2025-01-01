Menu
<p data-start=151 data-end=333><strong data-start=151 data-end=224>2018 Dodge Charger GT AWD – Sporty Muscle Meets All-Season Confidence</strong><br data-start=224 data-end=227 />📍 <em data-start=230 data-end=302>Available now at M&L Autos – 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON</em><br data-start=302 data-end=305 />📞 <em data-start=308 data-end=333>Call us at 905-439-7689</em></p><p data-start=335 data-end=615>Turn heads and conquer Canadian roads year-round with this bold <strong data-start=399 data-end=428>2018 Dodge Charger GT AWD</strong>, finished in an eye-catching <strong data-start=458 data-end=472>Nardo Grey</strong>. With its aggressive styling, muscular performance, and intelligent all-wheel-drive system, this Charger delivers both power and practicality.</p><p data-start=617 data-end=818>🔹 <strong data-start=620 data-end=631>Mileage</strong>: 169,800 km<br data-start=643 data-end=646 />🔹 <strong data-start=649 data-end=659>Engine</strong>: 3.6L Pentastar V6<br data-start=678 data-end=681 />🔹 <strong data-start=684 data-end=700>Transmission</strong>: 8-Speed Automatic<br data-start=719 data-end=722 />🔹 <strong data-start=725 data-end=739>Drivetrain</strong>: All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br data-start=762 data-end=765 />🔹 <strong data-start=768 data-end=778>Colour</strong>: Nardo Grey exterior | Black interior</p><h3 data-start=820 data-end=848>✅ Features & Highlights:</h3><ul data-start=849 data-end=1158><li data-start=849 data-end=881><p data-start=851 data-end=881>Remote start & keyless entry</p></li><li data-start=882 data-end=948><p data-start=884 data-end=948>Touchscreen infotainment with <strong data-start=914 data-end=946>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong></p></li><li data-start=882 data-end=948>Performance package with launch control</li><li data-start=949 data-end=991><p data-start=951 data-end=991>Bluetooth connectivity & voice command</p></li><li data-start=992 data-end=1031><p data-start=994 data-end=1031>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=1032 data-end=1066><p data-start=1034 data-end=1066>Power-adjustable drivers seat</p></li><li data-start=1067 data-end=1091><p data-start=1069 data-end=1091>Premium alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=1092 data-end=1127><p data-start=1094 data-end=1127>Backup camera & parking sensors</p></li><li data-start=1128 data-end=1158><p data-start=1130 data-end=1158>LED daytime running lights</p></li></ul><p data-start=1160 data-end=1305>Whether youre looking for year-round traction, a sporty daily driver, or a highway cruiser with attitude, this <strong data-start=1272 data-end=1290>Charger GT AWD</strong> fits the bill.</p><hr data-start=1307 data-end=1310 /><p> </p><p data-start=1312 data-end=1512>💰 <strong data-start=1315 data-end=1377>Priced to sell – $18,499.00 CERTIFIED + HST & LICENSING (CASH PRICE)</strong><br data-start=1427 data-end=1430 />📍 <strong data-start=1433 data-end=1490>M&L Autos – 1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit 19, Mississauga, ON</strong><br data-start=1490 data-end=1493 />📞 <strong data-start=1496 data-end=1512>905-439-7689</strong></p>

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

