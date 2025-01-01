$23,850+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Durango
GT AWD
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$23,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 160,035 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 2018 Dodge Durango GT – White on Black | Leather + Rear Entertainment | $23,850 🔥
📍 Mississauga Auto Group | 163,035 KM | Financing for All Credit Types!
Drive in style and comfort with this fully loaded 2018 Dodge Durango GT AWD – a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and space!
✅ Rear Entertainment Package – Built-in screens for rear passengers
✅ Black Leather Interior – Premium comfort and style
✅ 7-Passenger Seating – Great for families or road trips
✅ Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth
✅ Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Dual Climate Zones
💰 New Lower Price: $23,850
🕒 Mileage: 163,035 KM
📍 Mississauga Auto Group
💼 Extended Warranty Available
💸 We Finance All Credit Types – Get Approved Today!
Why Buy From Us?
✅ Aftermarket Warranty Available for Peace of Mind
✅ Flexible Financing Options – Same Day Approvals
✅ No Hidden Fees – Transparent Pricing
✅ Trusted Dealership with Great Reviews
🔧 Fully Inspected and Ready to Go!
💬 Contact Us Today at (905) 808-1198 or visit in person at:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
🚗 Don’t miss out on this beautiful 2018 Dodge Durango GT AWD – come see it today before it's gone!
Don't miss out on this well-equipped SUV at a great value!
📞 Call or visit Mississauga Auto Group to book your test drive or apply for financing now!
(905) 808 1198