🔥 2018 Dodge Durango GT – White on Black | Leather + Rear Entertainment | $23,850 🔥
📍 Mississauga Auto Group | 163,035 KM | Financing for All Credit Types!

Drive in style and comfort with this fully loaded 2018 Dodge Durango GT AWD – a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and space!

✅ Rear Entertainment Package – Built-in screens for rear passengers
✅ Black Leather Interior – Premium comfort and style
✅ 7-Passenger Seating – Great for families or road trips
✅ Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth
✅ Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Dual Climate Zones

💰 New Lower Price: $23,850
🕒 Mileage: 163,035 KM
📍 Mississauga Auto Group
💼 Extended Warranty Available
💸 We Finance All Credit Types – Get Approved Today! 2018 Dodge Durango

160,035 KM

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Durango

GT AWD

12765383

2018 Dodge Durango

GT AWD

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,035KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG4JC242394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 160,035 KM

Vehicle Description

🔥 2018 Dodge Durango GT – White on Black | Leather + Rear Entertainment | $23,850 🔥
📍 Mississauga Auto Group | 163,035 KM | Financing for All Credit Types!

Drive in style and comfort with this fully loaded 2018 Dodge Durango GT AWD – a perfect blend of performance, luxury, and space!

✅ Rear Entertainment Package – Built-in screens for rear passengers
✅ Black Leather Interior – Premium comfort and style
✅ 7-Passenger Seating – Great for families or road trips
✅ Navigation, Backup Camera, Bluetooth
✅ Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Dual Climate Zones

💰 New Lower Price: $23,850
🕒 Mileage: 163,035 KM
📍 Mississauga Auto Group
💼 Extended Warranty Available
💸 We Finance All Credit Types – Get Approved Today!

Why Buy From Us?
✅ Aftermarket Warranty Available for Peace of Mind
✅ Flexible Financing Options – Same Day Approvals
✅ No Hidden Fees – Transparent Pricing
✅ Trusted Dealership with Great Reviews

🔧 Fully Inspected and Ready to Go!
💬 Contact Us Today at (905) 808-1198 or visit in person at:
Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

🚗 Don’t miss out on this beautiful 2018 Dodge Durango GT AWD  – come see it today before it's gone!

Don't miss out on this well-equipped SUV at a great value!
📞 Call or visit Mississauga Auto Group to book your test drive or apply for financing now!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2018 Dodge Durango