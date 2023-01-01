Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Durango

88,174 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Durango

2018 Dodge Durango

R/T

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Durango

R/T

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,174KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9763789
  • Stock #: N234299A
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCT2JC289438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,174 KM

Vehicle Description

R/T, AWD, 7/PASSENGER, 5.7L Hemi, AUTO W/PADDLE SHIFT, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, 20"" WHEELS, 2/SETS OF WHEELS, KEYLESS GO / PUSH BUTTON START,FR+ R PARK ASSIST, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS W/MEM, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, F+R HEAT/AIR, F+R HEATED SEATS, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, REMOTE START, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, FULLY CERTIFIED, ACCIDENT FREE, DON'T MISS OUT !!! And remember....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

Comfort

rear air
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear Collision Mitigation
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2018 Dodge Durango R/T
 88,174 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 98,576 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A5 Sportba...
 63,108 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory