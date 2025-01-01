2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGERS, ONLY 76,000KM</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,CRUISE CONTROL, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>-------------------------------------------------</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>Thank you!!!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>905 278 1300</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.33333rem; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: #333333; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 15px; background-color: #f5f5f5;>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p>

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

64,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CERTIFIED, ONLY 64,000KM, 7 PASSENGERS

Watch This Vehicle
12603151

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

CERTIFIED, ONLY 64,000KM, 7 PASSENGERS

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1749055838048
  2. 1749055838502
  3. 1749055838939
  4. 1749055839364
  5. 1749055839815
  6. 1749055840236
  7. 1749055840700
  8. 1749055841119
  9. 1749055841590
  10. 1749055842019
  11. 1749055842451
  12. 1749055842887
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGERS, ONLY 76,000KM

CARFAX CANADA Verified, A/C, ALL POWERED,CRUISE CONTROL, NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van CERTIFIED, ALL POWERED EXPRESS 2500, REAR CAMERA for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van CERTIFIED, ALL POWERED EXPRESS 2500, REAR CAMERA 214,000 KM $13,785 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGERS, ONLY 76,000KM for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan CERTIFIED, 7 PASSENGERS, ONLY 76,000KM 76,000 KM $13,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED,T-250,3.7L,SHELVING,LADDER RACK,INVERTER for sale in Mississauga, ON
2015 Ford Transit Cargo Van CERTIFIED,T-250,3.7L,SHELVING,LADDER RACK,INVERTER 114,000 KM $18,485 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan