$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2018 Ford Escape
SE 4WD Camera/Heated Seats/Alloys
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
76,679KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10176606
- Stock #: 6977
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD2JUB90164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,679 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
