Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 1 , 6 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10395771

10395771 Stock #: BR178689

BR178689 VIN: 1FMCU0GD4JUC38983

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # BR178689

Mileage 111,695 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.