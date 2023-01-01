$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Meadowvale Ford
1-888-833-5968
2018 Ford Escape
2018 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Meadowvale Ford
2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6
1-888-833-5968
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
111,695KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10395771
- Stock #: BR178689
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD4JUC38983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # BR178689
- Mileage 111,695 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Meadowvale Ford
Meadowvale Ford
2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6