$19,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD / NAV / LEATHER / SUNROOF
2018 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD / NAV / LEATHER / SUNROOF
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
79,568KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9H95JUD45414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,568 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
SEL | 4WD | Navigation | Leather | Sunroof | Dual Climate Control | Heated Seats | Power Seats | Moonroof | Alloys | Rear Climate Vents | Auto Start/Stop | Cruise Control | Steering Controls | Voice Command | Bluetooth Connectivity | and More *CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. Terms up to 84 months are OAC. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2020 2019 2016 2017 Toyota Rav4 CH-R Honda CR-V HR-V Mazda CX-5 CX-8 CX-9 Ford Bronco Explorer Chevy Equinox Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Dodge Journey Nissan Rogue Pathfinder Kicks Murano Hyundai Santa Fe Kia Seltos Sorento SUV AWD, Please contact dealer for more details. Special sale price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment please check our website for further details.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autotech Emporium
2020 Honda Civic LX Pearl White Lane Assist / Collision / Carplay/Android / Heated Seats 63,346 KM $21,998 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE Pearl White AWD Lane Depart / Carplay/Android / Heated Seats 84,420 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic EX Sunroof / Push/Remote Start / Dual Climate / Blind Camera 80,004 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Email Autotech Emporium
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2018 Ford Escape