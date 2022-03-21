Menu
2018 Ford Escape

92,457 KM

Details

$1

+ tax & licensing
$1

+ taxes & licensing

Meadowvale Ford

1-888-833-5968

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Meadowvale Ford

2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6

1-888-833-5968

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$1

+ taxes & licensing

92,457KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8812997
  • Stock #: PU8593
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD6JUC51346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PU8593
  • Mileage 92,457 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Meadowvale Ford

Meadowvale Ford

2230 Battleford Rd, Mississauga, ON L5N 3K6

