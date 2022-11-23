$22,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 6 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

11781 VIN: 1FMCU9H91JUC51818

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 115,600 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Liftgate Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Compass HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets KEYPAD Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Rain Sensing Wipers Mechanical Block Heater Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.51 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs) 61.7 L Fuel Tank Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS LASER CRUISE Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

