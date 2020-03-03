Menu
2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Mistry Motors

2276 Dixie Rd Unit 3, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Z4

905-270-0310

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,450KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4806183
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG1JFD63647
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2018 F-150 Lariat Special Edition 502A

- 3.5L Ecoboost Engine - 10 speed transmission - 502A pkg - Lariat Special edition - Adaptive Cruise Control - Technology package with 360 Camera - Tailgate step - Leather heated/Cooled seats - Navigation with SYNC - Panoramic roof - 305/55R20 Moto Wheels - 3” Lift Kit - Push button start - Remote starter - Sliding rear window - Back up sensors W/Camera - Tow package - Lead foot grey on black interior with red accents - B&O stereo - Power adjustable steering wheels and pedals - Power folding mirrors - BLIS - Spray in bed liner - One owner truck - Accident free

Sold certified

Financing available up to 84 months OAC Good Credit - Bad Credit - No Credit Get pre-approved! mfinancial.ca

Please book appointment to View

MISTRY MOTORS 2276 Dixie Rd., Unit 3 Mississauga, Ontario 905-270-0310 or info@mistrymotors.ca http://www.mistrymotors.ca/

