2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5 Box

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,297KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4957905
  • Stock #: 200342A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E59JFB06464
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

OPEN 24 HOURS 7 DAYS A WEEK ONLINE SHOPPING. NOW OFFERING CURBSIDE PICK UP, HOME DELIVERY, TOUCHLESS EXPERIENCE! *NO ACCIDENTS* Fully Certified. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS A WEEK! ENJOY A FREE CARFAX REPORT BECAUSE WE HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE. COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

