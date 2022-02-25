Menu
2018 Ford F-150

143,676 KM

$47,998

+ tax & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Lariat

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

143,676KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8381403
  • Stock #: N222924A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E1XJFE28012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N222924A
  • Mileage 143,676 KM

Vehicle Description

LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
SECURITY ALARM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Diesel Fuel
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

