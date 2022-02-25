Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,998 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 6 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8381403

8381403 Stock #: N222924A

N222924A VIN: 1FTFW1E1XJFE28012

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N222924A

Mileage 143,676 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning SECURITY ALARM Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Hill Ascent Control Diesel Fuel Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Conventional Spare Tire Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.