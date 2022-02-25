Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,998 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 9 2 7 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,927 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning SECURITY ALARM Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features

