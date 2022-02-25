Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

43,927 KM

Details Description Features

$44,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

  1. 8381406
  2. 8381406
  3. 8381406
  4. 8381406
  5. 8381406
  6. 8381406
  7. 8381406
  8. 8381406
  9. 8381406
  10. 8381406
  11. 8381406
  12. 8381406
  13. 8381406
  14. 8381406
  15. 8381406
  16. 8381406
  17. 8381406
  18. 8381406
  19. 8381406
  20. 8381406
  21. 8381406
  22. 8381406
  23. 8381406
  24. 8381406
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,998

+ taxes & licensing

43,927KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8381406
  • Stock #: N222909A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP0JFA81323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N222909A
  • Mileage 43,927 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
SECURITY ALARM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2016 Ford Focus Tita...
 60,796 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-250 Supe...
 79,656 KM
$89,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE
 45,109 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory