$32,998+ tax & licensing
$32,998
+ taxes & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
905-828-1600
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
153,926KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9155527
- Stock #: 12532A
- VIN: 1FTEW1E52JFC83336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,926 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Flex Fuel Capability
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Adaptative Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4