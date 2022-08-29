Menu
2018 Ford F-150

153,926 KM

Details Description Features

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

XLT

Location

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

153,926KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9155527
  • Stock #: 12532A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E52JFC83336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12532A
  • Mileage 153,926 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Flex Fuel Capability
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Adaptative Cruise Control

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

