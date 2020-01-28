Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2018 Ford F-250 Crew Cab Diesel

- 6.7L Diesel - XLT Prem. Pkg - FX4 off-road package - Navigation system with Sync 3 - Rear Window Defrost - Snow Plow prep pkg, - Blind spot sensors - Reverse camera and sensors - 18” wheels - 4X4 - Powerscope trailer tow mirrors - Upfitter switches - One owner - Never Plowed with - Balance of factory warranty

Sold certified

Financing available Good Credit - Bad Credit - No Credit Get pre-approved! mfinancial.ca

Please book appointment to View

MISTRY MOTORS 2276 Dixie Rd., Unit 3 Mississauga, Ontario 905-270-0310 or info@mistrymotors.ca http://www.mistrymotors.ca/

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.