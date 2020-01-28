Menu
2018 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Mistry Motors

2276 Dixie Rd Unit 3, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Z4

905-270-0310

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,506KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4610583
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT1JEC14936
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2018 Ford F-250 Crew Cab Diesel 


- 6.7L Diesel 

- XLT Prem. Pkg

- FX4 off-road package 

- Navigation system with Sync 3

- Rear Window Defrost 

- Snow Plow prep pkg,

- Blind spot sensors 

- Reverse camera and sensors 

- 18” wheels 

- 4X4 

- Powerscope trailer tow mirrors 

- Upfitter switches 

- One owner 

- Never Plowed with 

- Balance of factory warranty 


Sold certified


Financing available

Good Credit - Bad Credit - No Credit Get pre-approved!

mfinancial.ca


Please book appointment to View


MISTRY MOTORS

2276 Dixie Rd., Unit 3

Mississauga, Ontario

905-270-0310 or info@mistrymotors.ca

http://www.mistrymotors.ca/

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

