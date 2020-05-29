Menu
$17,982

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2018 Ford Focus

SE

Location

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

  • 39,639KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5195591
  • Stock #: 10961A
  • VIN: 1FADP3F28JL317330
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Every Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with? 12-month/20,000 km Comprehensive Limited Warranty (covering over 1,000 items)? 24 Hour Roadside Assistance? APR Rates starting at 2.9%? Meticulous 172-Point inspection complete by factory trained technicians? A full tank of fuel, fresh oil and filter and new wiper blades? The assurance of a vehicle history report

Additional Features
  • Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Air Conditioning,AM/FM,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear Defroster,Child Safety Locks,Front Wheel Drive,4 Cylinder Engine,Floor Mats,Remote Ent...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

