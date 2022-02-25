Menu
2018 Ford Fusion

57,752 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

SE

2018 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

57,752KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8381418
  • Stock #: 12262
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H75JR112193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,752 KM

Vehicle Description

SE FWD

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
4 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

