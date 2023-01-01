2018 Ford Mustang

$27,878 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10468893

10468893 Stock #: 5143859

5143859 VIN: 1fa6p8thxj5143859

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Stock # 5143859

Mileage 50,100 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Additional Features USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.