2018 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST PREMIUM 

The Mustang EcoBoosts 2.3-liter V4 engine which produces 310 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque. This mustang comes with 10- speed automatic gearbox. It takes just 5.1 seconds to reach 60 mph. 

HST and licensing will be extra * $999 Financing fee conditions may apply* Financing Available at as low as 7.69% O.A.C We approve everyone-good bad credit, newcomers, students. Previously declined by bank ? No problem !! Let the experienced professionals handle your credit application. Apply for pre-approval today !! At B TOWN AUTO SALES we are not only Concerned about selling great used Vehicles at the most competitive prices at our new location 6435 DIXIE RD unit 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. We also believe in the importance of establishing a lifelong relationship with our clients which starts from the moment you walk-in to the dealership. We,re here for you every step of the way and aims to provide the most prominent, friendly and timely service with each experience you have with us. You can think of us as being like 'YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS' where you can always count on us to provide you with the best automotive care.

50,976 KM

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

VIN 1FA6P8TH4J5173536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 5173536
  • Mileage 50,976 KM

Vehicle Description


Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Remote Starter

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Additional Features

USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

