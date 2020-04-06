Menu
2018 Ford Mustang

GT

2018 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

$38,981

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,775KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4838343
  • Stock #: 10960
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF2J5160878
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Every Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with? 12-month/20,000 km Comprehensive Limited Warranty (covering over 1,000 items)? 24 Hour Roadside Assistance? APR Rates starting at 2.9%? Meticulous 172-Point inspection complete by factory trained technicians? A full tank of fuel, fresh oil and filter and new wiper blades? The assurance of a vehicle history report

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Wheel Locks
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • M/T
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed M/T
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

