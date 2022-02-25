2018 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,998 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 9 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8432367

8432367 Stock #: 12293

12293 VIN: 1FA6P8CF7J5150170

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 19,948 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Lane Departure Warning PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Limited Slip Differential Keyless Start Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag M/T Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed M/T Led Headlights Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.