Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Transit

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Greenlight Motors

905-278-1300

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Transit

2018 Ford Transit

T-250, CLEAN BODY, LOW ROOF,WIDE SIDE SLIDING DOOR

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Transit

T-250, CLEAN BODY, LOW ROOF,WIDE SIDE SLIDING DOOR

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

  1. 1692823787
  2. 1692823789
  3. 1692823790
  4. 1692823792
  5. 1692823793
  6. 1692823786
  7. 1692823785
  8. 1692823794
  9. 1692823802
  10. 1692823798
  11. 1692823795
  12. 1692823796
  13. 1692823799
  14. 1692823801
  15. 1692823805
  16. 1692823803
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,985

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED TRANSIT T-250, LOW ROOF, WIDE SIDE SLIDING DOOR, SHELVES, BOXES, DIVIDER, SUPER CLEAN BODY.

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED, BLUETOOTH,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ontario Greenlight Motors

2014 Ford Escape 2L,...
 182,000 KM
$10,985 + tax & lic
2013 RAM Cargo Van R...
 118,000 KM
$13,985 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 CE...
 152,000 KM
$9,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ontario Greenlight Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-1300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory