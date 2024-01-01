Menu
1 OWNER, CERTIFIED, HIGH ROOF T-350, ALREADY EQUIPPED WITH SHELVES AND DIVIDER AND READY FOR WORK, REAR CAMERA

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED,BLUETOOTH,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:
1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6
@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

905 278 1300

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

2018 Ford Transit

223,000 KM

$19,985

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED, SHELVES, High RF T-350, 148", 9500 GVWR

2018 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED, SHELVES, High RF T-350, 148", 9500 GVWR

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
223,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2018 Ford Transit