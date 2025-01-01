Menu
2018 Ford Transit

124,000 KM

$20,985

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED,T-250,3.7L,RACKS,SHELVES,INVERTER,CAMERA

13077775

2018 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED,T-250,3.7L,RACKS,SHELVES,INVERTER,CAMERA

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
905-278-1300

2018 Ford Transit