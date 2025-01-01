Menu
CERTIFIED, 2020 TRANSIT T250 LOW ROOF with only 96,000km, FULLY EQUIPPED AND READY FOR WORK WITH SHELVES, DIVIDER, LADDER RACK, POWER INVERTER, REAR CARGO HEATER, INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR WORKING LIGHTS, BOXES, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, HEATED POWER SEATS, ALL POWERED ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE. All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan.

2018 Ford Transit

96,000 KM

$24,985

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED, T-250, SHELVES,ONLY 96K, RACKS,INVERTER

13162426

2018 Ford Transit

CERTIFIED, T-250, SHELVES,ONLY 96K, RACKS,INVERTER

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price

CERTIFIED, 2020 TRANSIT T250 LOW ROOF with only 96,000km, FULLY EQUIPPED AND READY FOR WORK WITH SHELVES, DIVIDER, LADDER RACK, POWER INVERTER, REAR CARGO HEATER, INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR WORKING LIGHTS, BOXES, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, HEATED POWER SEATS, ALL POWERED

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan.

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
2018 Ford Transit