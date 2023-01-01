$39,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
905-828-1600
2018 Ford Transit
2018 Ford Transit
VAN
Location
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4
905-828-1600
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
94,137KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9554410
- Stock #: V234078A
- VIN: 1FTYR2CM4JKB44286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # V234078A
- Mileage 94,137 KM
Vehicle Description
T-250 148"" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Remote Entry
Steel Wheels
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc
2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4