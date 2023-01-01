Menu
2018 Ford Transit

94,137 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

VAN

2018 Ford Transit

Location

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

94,137KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9554410
  • Stock #: V234078A
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CM4JKB44286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 94,137 KM

Vehicle Description

T-250 148"" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
am/fm
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Remote Entry
Steel Wheels
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

