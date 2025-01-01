Menu
<blockquote id=cpVehicleComments class=blockquote--icon blockquote--natural push-double--bottom style=word-break: break-word;><p>Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!</p><p>CERTIFIED, VERSATILE TRANSIT CONNECT WITH 5 PASSENGERS PLUS CARGO </p><p>Back up camera, bluetooth, cruise control</p><p>CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing</p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p>All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!</p><p>-------------------------------------------------</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:</p><p>1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6</p><p>@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue</p><p> </p><p>Thank you!!!</p><p> </p><p>905 278 1300</p><p> </p><p>www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com</p><p> </p><p>UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED</p></blockquote>

2018 Ford Transit Connect

216,000 KM

$14,985

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Transit Connect

CERTIFIED, VERSATILE PASSENGERS & CARGO CONNECT

12529873

2018 Ford Transit Connect

CERTIFIED, VERSATILE PASSENGERS & CARGO CONNECT

Location

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Your one STOP used car Store,CARFAX CANADA,CERTIFIED INCLUDED in the price,ABSOLUTELY NOOO FEES,Check our FULL Inventory @ www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com!

CERTIFIED, VERSATILE TRANSIT CONNECT WITH 5 PASSENGERS PLUS CARGO 

Back up camera, bluetooth, cruise control

CARFAX CANADA Verified,A/C, ALL POWERED,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing""

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com"

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!"""""""""""

-------------------------------------------------

 

 

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

 

Thank you!!!

 

905 278 1300

 

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

 

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

