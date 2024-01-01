Menu
CERTIFIED SAVANA 2500, ALREADY EQUIPPED WITH SHELVES AND DIVIDER, AIR CONDITIONING, TRAILER ASSIST

CARFAX CANADA Verified,NO FEES!!! ALL VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE.Please call our sales department for appointment!905 278 1300 Ontario Greenlight Motors All prices are plus HST and licensing

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

All types of credit, from good to bad, can qualify for an auto loan. No credit, no problem! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!

OUR MISSISSAUGA LOCATION:

1019 LAKESHORE ROAD EAST,MISSISSAUGA,L5E 1E6

@Corner of Lakeshore Road East and Ogden Avenue

905 278 1300

www.ontariogreenlightmotors.com

UCDA MEMBER and OMVIC REGISTERED

2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van

177,000 KM

$17,985

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van

CERTIFIED, SAVANA 2500, DIVIDER,SHELVING,LEATHERE

2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van

CERTIFIED, SAVANA 2500, DIVIDER,SHELVING,LEATHERE

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6

905-278-1300

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario Greenlight Motors

Ontario Greenlight Motors

1019 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1E6
2018 GMC Savana Cargo Van