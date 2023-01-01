$25,998+ tax & licensing
416-829-7525
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
Regular Cab 8 Foot Box 4WD
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,998
- Listing ID: 10228638
- Stock #: 13910T
- VIN: 1GTN2LEC2JZ151701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 189,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare 8 Foot Box Sierra Powered By 5.3 Litre V8 - 4WD Power Groub With Power Windows & Locks Including Cold AC, Back Up Camera & Spray- In Box Liner, Local Ontario Truck Since New Carfax Hisrory Report Verified .
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
