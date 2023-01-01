Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

189,950 KM

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

Regular Cab 8 Foot Box 4WD

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

189,950KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10228638
  • Stock #: 13910T
  • VIN: 1GTN2LEC2JZ151701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 189,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare 8 Foot Box Sierra Powered By 5.3 Litre V8 - 4WD Power Groub With Power Windows & Locks Including Cold AC, Back Up Camera & Spray- In Box Liner, Local Ontario Truck Since New Carfax Hisrory Report Verified .

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player

Exterior

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

